Province introduces new updated COVID-19 map

The provincial government launched a new COVID-19 map on Tuesday designed to provide a more accurate picture of where new cases are popping up.

The map includes statistical data for 13 regions in Saskatchewan. Previous maps showed only six.

Prince Albert is now part of the North Central Region, which has seven active cases according to government data. Melfort is now part of the Northeast Region, which has 31 active cases, while North Battleford and Lloydminster are now part of the Northwest Region, which has 22 active cases. All four communities were previously grouped together in the North Region.

A fifth community, Meadow Lake, was also formerly part of the North. Cases in that community are now included in the Far Northwest. The communities of Beauval and La Loche are also included in that region. There are four active cases in that area.

The Far North has been broken into three new areas: the Far Northwest, Far Northeast and Far North Central. There are no active cases in the latter two regions.

Cases in Humboldt were previously included as part of the Saskatoon area. The community is now part of the Central East Region, along with Yorkton and Melville. That region has three active cases.

In previous reports, the West Central and East Central areas were combined into one region. On Monday, there were 81 active cases in the area. However, the new data map shows almost all of those cases are in the west.

The new Central West area, which includes Kindersley, shows 75 active cases. That’s the highest total out of any of the 13 new regions.

The south has also been broken down into three new regions. The Southwest Region shows the highest number of active cases, with 36, while the South Central area has 33. There are five active cases in the Southeast Region.

Both the Regina and Saskatoon regions are significantly smaller under the new system. They’re showing 13 and 24 active cases respectively.

Health officials reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, one of which was in the North Central area. Regina had the most new cases with four, followed by Saskatoon with two. The Northwest and Southwest regions had one new case each.

There are currently 253 cases considered active in Saskatchewan.

There have been 1,368 cases reported since the start of the pandemic, 108 of which are still under investigation by local public health officials.

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. Residents can get a referral by contacting HealthLine 811.