Hickie enters mayoral race

A former Prince Albert police officer and MLA is eyeing the mayor’s chair.

Darryl Hickie kicked off his campaign Tuesday at the Premier Best Western Hotel on 38 Street.

In a press release, Hickie said that for months, he has heard concerns about what he described as Mayor Greg Dionne’s “lack of focus on the high violent crime rate,” conduct during council meetings, statements that the city shouldn’t fear debt, taking credit for projects taxpayers are funding, lack of focus on local addictions issues and the decision surrounding the new aquatic and arenas recreation centre location.

“I’ve sat in the sidelines long enough watching with disappointment and decided it’s now time to announce that I am running for mayor,” Hickie said in a press release.

“People in Prince Albert are concerned for their own personal safety as they go about their daily business in town; they’re concerned about paying for ever-increasing property taxes with no relief in sight to pay off increasing city debt,” he said.

Hickie vowed to ask for an audit to get a picture of what the financial state of the city is and release hat to taxpayers. He also promised to work to help make the city a better place for every person, family and business.

The press release said Hickie has heard “serious concerns” about Dionne’s “attitude and arrogance.”

“Greg tries to take personal credit for everything even before it’s been voted on: he acts like he’s a Council of One,” said Hickie. “After 17 years in City Hall, one can see why he thinks he runs the whole show and forgets about the taxpayers and other Councilors. It’s time for a change: it’s time for someone with new ideas and respect for the taxpayers in the mayor’s office.”

Hickie was elected as the MLA for Prince Albert Carton in the 2007 provincial election and was re-elected in 2011. He served in then-premier Brad Wall’s cabinet as minister for corrections, public safety and policing and as minister responsible for municipal affairs. He was also on the treasury board for the first two years in cabinet and worked as the chair of the traffic safety committee, which began implementing tougher rules around drunk and distracted driving.

He also served as chair of the economy committee.

Hickie resigned during his second term as MLA to return to his police career. He served as a patrol constable and on assignment in the Internet Child Sexual Exploitation Unit. He also served as head of the Prince Albert Police Association.

