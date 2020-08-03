Province reports 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

The provincial government reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, nine of which are from communal living settings around the province.

There was also one person who lives outside the province that tested positive in Saskatchewan. That case is not counted as part of Saskatchewan’s total, as per Public Health Agency of Canada guidelines.

Four of the 17 new cases were in the north area, which includes Prince Albert, Melfort, Meadow Lake, Lloydminster and North Battleford. There were six new cases in the south, five in the west central and east central region, and two new cases in the Regina area. There were no new cases in the far north.

There are now 252 active COVID-19 cases in the province, 49 of which are in the north and four of which are in the far north.

The south part of the province continues to have the highest number of active cases with 82, followed by 81 in the west central and east central area. There are 29 active cases in the Saskatoon region, which includes Humboldt.

There are 15 people in hospital due to the virus, six of which are in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, health officials have reported 1,359 COVID-19 cases, along with 1,089 recoveries and 18 COVID-related deaths.

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Residents can receive a referral by calling HealthLine 811.