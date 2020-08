One person is dead and three more are injured following a motor vehicle collision north of Holbein on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Paramedics from Parkland Ambulance were called to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. and transported two 41-year-old men and a 20-year-old man to hospital in good and stable condition.

One person was found deceased on scene. Parkland directed all inquiries about that individual to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

RCMP closed a portion of Highway 693 north of Holbein following the collision.