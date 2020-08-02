Government reports eight new COVID cases, province surpasses 2,000 tests per day

The provincial government reported eight new cases on Sunday and conducted more than 2,000 tests in a single day for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of those eight new cases, one is in the north region and none are in the far north. The southern part of the province reported the highest number of new cases with three, while the Saskatoon area reported two and the Regina and central areas of the province reported one each.

There are now 254 active COVID-19 cases in the province, a drop from 262 active cases reported on Saturday. The south continues to have the highest number of active cases with 87, while the west central and east central areas of the province have a combined 76 active cases.

There are 48 active cases in the north and five in the far north. That’s the lowest total out of any region in Saskatchewan. The Regina has the second lowest active case total with six.

A total of 18 people are in hospital with the virus, seven of which are in intensive care.

To date, 102,421 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.