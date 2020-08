A portion of Highway 693 is closed to traffic following a serious two vehicle collision north of the community of Holbein.

Shellbrook and Prince Albert RCMP are investigating. They released a statement at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 asking the public to use caution when travelling in the area, and be on the lookout for emergency personal.

Holbein is located along Highway 3 between Prince Albert and Shellbrook.