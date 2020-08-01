Province reports 15 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, nine linked to community living settings

The provincial government reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 46 more recoveries.

Nine of those new cases are connected to community living settings located in multiple areas around Saskatchewan.

The north region, which includes Prince Albert, Melfort, Meadow Lake, North Battleford and Lloydminster, saw four new cases on Saturday. That brings the total number of active cases in the area to 47.

There were no new cases in the far north. There are now only five active cases in that area.

The southern part of the province continues to have the highest number of active cases with 95. That area includes the communities of Swift Current, Moose Jaw, Weyburn and Estevan.

The west central and east central area has the second highest number of active cases with 80. There are 30 active cases in the Saskatoon area, which includes Humboldt, and five active cases in the Regina area.

There are currently 262 active cases in Saskatchewan.

One of the 15 new cases reported on Saturday came from a Saskatchewan resident who was tested outside of province.

The province reported 1,807 COVID-19 tests performed on Friday, the highest number to date. There have now been more than 100,000 tests performed since the start of the pandemic.