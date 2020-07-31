Police continuing to search for Robert Wiggins 40 years after disappearance

The Prince Albert Police Service is appealing to the public for information on the disappearance of Robert “Bud” Wiggins 40 years ago.

Wiggins, who was last seen in the Prince Albert area, went missing on July 28, 1980. He was 29 years old at the time.

Police are still investigating the case and believe he was the victim of foul play.

“Robert’s loved ones have been left with devastation and a heavy burden to carry for many years,” said Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen in a news release. “Whatever the truth is, his family and all those connected have the strength to deal with it.”

“We urge anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help police find the truth. Only the truth will allow those affected to move forward and begin the healing process.”

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.