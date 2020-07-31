Dealership emphasizes giving back as it chooses winner of draw, charity donation

With everything going on in the world, Mark Ripley and the Car Guys at Mann Northway wanted to do something fun that would help people out in a difficult time.

For the entire month of July, anyone who bought a car was entered into a draw to win $15,000 plus a $5,000 donation on their behalf to a charity of their choice.

Friday evening, it was time for the draw.

The dealership was decked out in balloons and several of the location’s staff were on hand to celebrate.

A barbecue was held outside and the radio station was there to broadcast live.

Ripley, with help of some of his coworkers, narrowed down the list to 30 names and then drew them out, one by one, until there was only one name left, Kole Pa.

While Pa wasn’t there on the day of the draw, he will soon be able to stop by to pick up his prize and select the lucky recipient of a $5,000 donation.

Ripley was happy to give back while trying something a little different.

“We thought it was good timing,” he said.

“There’s a lot going on in the world today and it’s challenging times for people. We thought giving back $15,000 could really help somebody out, especially when they’re purchasing their new vehicle.”

He said with so many organizations doing great work in the city, they thought they’d leave it up to the winner to decide where to donate their money.

“It’s small, but it’s certainly going to help someone out.”

In addition to those at the dealership, dozens tuned in over Facebook to learn who would be the winner.

“It brought lots of excitement for the staff and customers buying cars. It’s exciting when we’re giving back,” Ripley, the dealer’s principal, said.

“It’s good to do that. It’s a small community and I think it adds a lot of pride right now, especially in challenging times.

The full video is included below:

