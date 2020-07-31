14 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Saskatchewan reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday to go along with the removal of one case that was tied to a different jurisdiction.

The new cases identified Friday include one each in the north and Saskatoon regions, and six each in the central and south regions.

The case that had previously been reported with a pending location attached to it has since been found to have been a non-Saskatchewan resident. That case has been removed from the province’s case count.

An additional 24 people have recovered from the virus. There are 15 people in the hospital, of which six are in intensive care.

Saskatchewan now has 1,319 reported cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 293 are active. A total of 1,008 have recovered.

Thursday saw 1,804 COVID-19 tests performed across Saskatchewan, the highest single-day number of tests performed to date. The province’s per capita testing rate has risen to 71,299 per million population. That lags behind the national rate of 106,234 per million.

In a press release Friday, the province said it had received a letter from Hutterian Safety Council Chair David Tschetter pledging the full support of the council.

“The focus of the HSC has always been to simultaneously support the government and our communities. Regarding COVID-19, our task has been to ensure that Hutterites have the information they need to follow provincial public health orders for the safety of all citizens,” the press release quoted the letter as saying.

“We recognize that, although many of our communities are falling in line, there are those who need extra support in order to achieve compliance. The HSC stands at the ready to act in a supportive role to collaborate with you, the ministry, the health authority, and Hutterites to accomplish this.”