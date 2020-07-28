Young teen deceased after Monday afternoon rollover near Loon Lake

A 15-year-old boy is deceased after losing control of the van he was driving down a rural Saskatchewan road.

According to an RCMP press release, officers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover at about 5 p.m. on Monday. A van carrying four people was travelling east on Treatment Centre Road. It was reported to the police that the driver was speeding on the gravel road and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle reportedly rolled multiple times. The driver and front passenger were thrown from the van.

Officers attempted to save the driver’s life, nut the injuries wree too severe. EMS declared the boy deceased on scene.

The passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to hospital in Saskatoon by air ambulance for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. A pair of 14-year-old passengers were transported to the Meadow Lake hospital by ground ambulance with minor injuries.

St. Walburg EMS and district fire rescue also responded to the incident. the Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstruction unit and coroner’s service also examined the scene. The vehicle was seized for further investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.