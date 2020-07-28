Saskatchewan records 17th COVID-19 related death

Saskatchewan has added a 17th death attributed to COVID-19.

The resident, who is from the south, tested positive for COVID-19 and was in their 70s.

There were nine new cases reported Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to nine. The new cases are located in the south (three), Saskatoon (two), north (two) and one each in the central and Regina regions.

Of the province’s 1,218 total reported cases, 294 are considered active. A total of 907 people have recovered.

There are 13 people with COVID-19 in the hospital. Eight are receiving inpatient care while five are in intensive care, three in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Over 93,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed to date, for a rate of 68,474 per million population. Yesterday, 873 tests were performed in the province

Testing numbers have gone up since tests were opened to anyone who requests one. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is “working to ensure responsive service timing,” the province said, adding that residents experiencing worsening symptoms should call their doctor’s office.

In a press release Tuesday, the province reminded people to take care over the August long weekend.

The province asked people to plan activities with their families or individuals in their extended household groups, visit green spaces in and around their community and beat the heat by checking out a Saskatchewan lake.

“Whatever your long weekend plans, remember that public health orders remain in place to prevent transmission of COVID-19,” the province said.

The release included a reminder to frequently wash hands, practice physical distancing, wear a mask in settings where physical distancing can’t be maintained, limit contacts outside your home to your extended household group and stay at home if you’re sick.

“There may be social or peer pressure to attend events that you feel pose an unacceptable amount of risk to you and your family,” the province wrote.

“Decisions not to attend are your own and are not cause for ridicule or shame. Family and friends should understand and respect measures that people are taking to stay healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”