Province moving forward with airport lighting improvements

Prince Albert will be receiving an upgrade to its airport lighting cable counterpoise and windsock tower thanks to the provincial government’s airport program.

The funding was previously announced by the province in late May, but the bid documents were only issued last Tuesday.

In all, Prince Albert is slated to receive $241,000 of the $1.5 million in funding. That funding covers the lighting improvements along with the installation of a storm sewer and catch basins alongside taxiway B. The lighting improvements are for Taxiway F.

According to the bid documents, the improvements will “be used for permanent lighting to improve the level of service at the airport by removing the need for temporary lighting and to increase safety.”

A counterpoise is a system used in electrical design for grounding, especially for diverting lightning strikes.

The province hopes to close the project to submissions this afternoon.

Highway intersections on summer construction list

The province announced the second year of its five-year, $65-million enhanced intersection safety program last week, including some intersections on the way into and out of the region.

Combined with the intersection safety improvement program, the province is spending $100 million on highway intersections over five years.

This year’s spend is $20 million and includes work west, east and south of the city.

Highway three will see a pair of improvements, including one at the Shellbrook intersection and one near Star City, east of Melfort.

In a press release, the province highlighted an improvement on Highway 11 near Davidson, which is on the way to Regina, however, improvements are also being made near Rosthern.

The Davidson project consists of the construction of a pair of acceleration lanes for a total distance of 1.52 kilometres. That project will cost $916,000 and is set for a September completion date.

Updated construction information is available on the highway hotline at Saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline as well as by calling 511.

According to the province, paving work on Highway 3 near Birch Hills is set for a July 31 completion. One lane will be open most of the time, it says. The province is in the midst of 26 km of highway paving between Birch Hills and Prince Albert. That project cost about $9 million.

Bridge rehabilitation on Hwy. 11 near Wartman is set for an August 10 completion date.

Work resurfacing Highway 355 near Spruce Home, including culvert installations and subgrade improvement, will cost about $9 million and is due for completion on Aug. 31.