Police investigating early-morning homicide

The Prince Albert Police service is investigating a homicide from early Monday morning.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 400 Block of 18 Street West for a report of a serious assault at about 12:30 a.m. on July 27, 2020.

A 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Section are investigating. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The manner and cause of death will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.