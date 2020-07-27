Heat warning in effect as temperatures expected to hit 29 C for next two days

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Prince Albert and surrounding areas as temperatures are expected to hit at least 29 C with overnight lows near 14 C for the next few days.

According to the alert, an upper ridge building from the west will bring hot weather for much of the week, with temperatures hotter than heat warning thresholds. For northern and central Saskatchewan, heat warnings are issued when temperatures hit 29 C or higher followed by minimums of 14 C or more for at least two consecutive days.

The heat warning was issued Monday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. and said high temperatures would be expected for the next three days,

The advisory warned residents to watch for effects of heat illness such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions, and that outdoor workers should take regularly-scheduled breaks in a cool place.

According to the most recent forecast, today’s expected high is 30 C, 35 with the humidity with a UV index of eight, or very high. The low is 15.

A high of 30 and low of 15 is also expected for Wednesday,

The higher the UV index, the stronger the sun’s rays and the greater need to take sun safety precautions. Anything ranked eight or higher is considered very high with 11 and up considered extreme.

Any UV rating over three means you should take care because you could be at risk of sunburn. When the UV risk is very high like it’s expected to be today, you should take extra precautions, Environment Canada says, especially between 11 a.m and 3 p.m. Unprotected skin will be damaged and will burn quickly. Sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, or immediately after swimming or working up a sweat.

Wear sunglasses and try to stay in the shade as much as possible.

The hottest day on record for July 28 was in 1984 when the temperature hit 35 C.

While the highs for the next few days are below the heat warning threshold, with temperatures expected to reach 27 on Thursday and Friday and 28 and 29 on Saturday and Sunday, That’s still above the normal for this time of year, which is a high of 24 and a low of 12.

Speaking to the Herald last week, Lyle Karasiuk of Parkland Ambulance reminded residents of tips to stay cool in the summer heat.

Heat exhaustion is typically signalled through skin rashes, muscle cramps, dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, heavy sweating, a headache, rapid heartbeat, extreme thirst, dark urine and decreased urination. He said to wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing made of breathable fabric, take cool showers or baths, plan strenuous activities for cooler days or locations and spend a few hours in a cool place, even in the shade.

Also, drink lots of water and never leave children or pets alone in a parked vehicle. Frequently visit friends, neighbours and older family members, especially the chronically ill, to make sure they are cool and hydrated. If you don’t have an air conditioner, find an air-conditioned spot where you can cool off on very hot days.

Common symptoms of heat stroke—a medical emergency—are high body temperature, confusion and lack of coordination, dizziness or fainting and no sweating, but very hot, red skin.

If you suspect someone has heatstroke, call 911 immediately and start cooling the person down. Move them into a cool place, apply cold water to large areas of the skin and fan them as much as possible.

Karasiuk said symptoms of heatstroke, such as shortness of breath or fatigue, are similar to symptoms of COVID-19. If you’ve taken measures to cool down and still feel sick, he said to phone HealthLine 811 for advice.