Another 31 cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan Monday

Saskatchewan reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Monday.

New positive tests continue to be spread about the province with 10 in the central region, nine in the south, eight in Saskatoon and three in the north. One case’s location is pending. Of the 31 cases reported Monday, 22 are from colonies in the southwest and west central regions.

Of the 1,209 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 307 are considered active.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 16 in the province.

The recovered number is now 886 an increase of 13 from yesterday.

There are currently 14 people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

There are 10 individuals receiving inpatient care in the hospital; four in Saskatoon, three in the central, two in the south and one in Regina.

Four people, three in Saskatoon and one in the Regina, are listed in intensive care.

The total number of cases is 1,209. Of those 347 of the cases are from the far north, 264 are from the south, 237 are from the Saskatoon area,134 are from the north, 138 are from the central region and 88 are from the Regina area.

There are currently 61 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,209 cases in the province: 200 cases are related to travel, 613 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 288 have no known exposures and 108 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 183 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 403 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 376 are in the 40-59 age range, 208 are in the 60-79 age range and 38 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of July 27, 92,796 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Yesterday, an all-time high of 1,613 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

As of July 25 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 67,297 people tested per million population. The national rate was 101,145 people tested per million population.

The province again reminded residents to not become complacent in their regular release on Friday.

“It has been more than four months since COVID-19 arrived in Saskatchewan. It’s understandable that many people are tired or frustrated with the continued state of cautiousness,” the release stated.

“If you are feeling well or don’t know anyone who has gotten sick, it is easy to think that you do not need to be careful. However, the recent surge in COVID-19 in all regions of Saskatchewan shows that we cannot become complacent. There is no region in Saskatchewan without active cases. Personal protective measures protect you, your friends and family,” it continued.

“For the health and safety of your community, act as if there is a risk of coming into contact with COVID-19 anytime you go in public or meet with friends. We have seen from our past case numbers that Saskatchewan residents know what needs to be done to reduce transmission: wash your hands often, keep gatherings small and with the same group of people, maintain a physical distance of two metres and wear a mask anywhere where you cannot maintain physical distancing. We all have a responsibility to follow these guidelines. If we all do our part to keep ourselves and others safe, we will be able to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan again.”

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.

“Since introducing universal testing, there has been an increase in requests to be tested with the corresponding increase in provincial testing numbers. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to ensure responsive service timing. Contact your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911,” the release stated

Possible COVID-19 exposure at business in Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued an advisory Monday after confirmation of a positive COVID-19 individual who was likely infectious while attending a business in Saskatoon.

They warned anyone who attended Benesh, Bitz & Company (Barristors, Solicitors, Mediators and Arbitrators) between July 15 and 26 to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after their visit, or seek a testing referral by contacting HealthLine 811.

“In cases where anyone tests positive for COVID-19, a contact investigation immediately follows where public health reaches out to anyone who may be linked to a positive case and provide them with information on testing and self-isolation. If health officials are uncertain that they have identified all known close contacts, they may take further action to notify the community about possible locations where positive individuals may have attended while symptomatic,” the SHA release said.