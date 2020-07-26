Province records 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Thirty-seven of the 42 new cases are located in colonies in the south, central, Saskatoon and northern regions

Saskatchewan’s number of COVID-19 cases increased by 42 on Sunday, 22 of which are located in the south. There were eight new cases in the central region, 10 in the Saskatoon area and two in the north.

In total, 289 cases are considered active. The province has had 1,178 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Eleven more people have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 873.

Currently, 13 people with COVID-19 are in hospital. Nine people are receiving inpatient care, four in Saskatoon, two in the central region, two in the south and one in Regina. Four people are in intensive care, three in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

To date, 91,183 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan, an increase of 1,396 since Saturday.

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether or not you have symptoms.

