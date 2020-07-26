Province records 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Saskatchewan’s number of COVID-19 cases increased by 42 on Sunday, 22 of which are located in the south. There were eight new cases in the central region, 10 in the Saskatoon area and two in the north.
Of the 42 new cases, 37 are located in colonies in the south, central, Saskatoon and north areas.
In total, 289 cases are considered active. The province has had 1,178 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Eleven more people have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 873.
Currently, 13 people with COVID-19 are in hospital. Nine people are receiving inpatient care, four in Saskatoon, two in the central region, two in the south and one in Regina. Four people are in intensive care, three in Saskatoon and one in Regina.
To date, 91,183 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan, an increase of 1,396 since Saturday.
COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether or not you have symptoms.
Of the 1,178 cases in the province:
- 198 cases are related to travel, 597 are community contacts (including mass gatherings), 272 have no known exposures and 111 are under investigation by local public health.
- 60 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.
- 347 of the cases are from the far north, 255 are from the south, 229 are from the Saskatoon area, 131 are from the north, 128 are from the central region and 88 are from the Regina area.
- 176 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 394 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 368 are in the 40-59 age range, 203 are in the 60-79 age range and 37 are in the 80-plus range.
- 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.
- 16 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.