37 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, total of 258 active

1,799 tests performed in the last 24 hours, the most done in a single day so far

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, upping the province’s active case count to 258.

Of the new cases, 23 are in the central area, 13 are in the south and one is in the Saskatoon region. Twenty-nine of the new cases are from Hutterite colonies in the central and southern regions.

The province has seen 1,136 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

The provincial government says 14 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 862.

Thirteen people with COVID-19 are currently in hospital. Nine are receiving inpatient care, five in Saskatoon, two in the south, one in Regina and one in the central area. Four people are in intensive care, three in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

To date, 89,787 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan — That’s an increase of 1,799 from Friday, the most tests performed in the province in a single day.

“It has been more than four months since COVID-19 arrived in Saskatchewan. It’s understandable that many people are tired or frustrated with the continued state of cautiousness,” read Saturday’s news release.

“If you are feeling well or don’t know anyone who has gotten sick, it is easy to think that you do not need to be careful. However, the recent surge in COVID-19 in all regions of Saskatchewan shows that we cannot become complacent.”

The province reminded residents to continue washing your hands often, keeping gatherings small and practicing physical distancing.

There are 37 new #COVID19SK cases of to report on July 25, bringing the total to 1,136 cases. The new cases are located in the Central (23), South (13) & Saskatoon (1) regions.



Of the 1,136 reported cases, 258 are considered active. A total of 862 people have recovered.



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/OmFM4TQjfr — Government of Saskatchewan (@SKGov) July 25, 2020

Of the 1,136 cases in the province:

• 198 cases are related to travel, 577 are community contacts (including mass gatherings), 250 have no known exposures and 111 are under investigation by local public health.

• 60 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

• 347 of the cases are from the far north, 233 are from the south, 219 are from the Saskatoon area, 129 are from the north, 120 are from the central region and 88 are from the Regina area.

• 170 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 379 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 356 are in the 40-59 age range, 196 are in the 60-79 age range and 35 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 16 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.