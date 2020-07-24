Province reminds people not be complacent; reports 27 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Saskatchewan reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. Their daily press release updated case count data reminded residents not to become complacent.

“It has been more than four months since COVID-19 arrived in Saskatchewan. It’s understandable that many people are tired or frustrated with the continued state of cautiousness,” the release said.

“If you are feeling well or don’t know anyone who has gotten sick, it is easy to think that you do not need to be careful. However, the recent surge in COVID-19 in all regions of Saskatchewan shows that we cannot become complacent. There is no region in Saskatchewan without active cases. Personal protective measures protect you, your friends and family,” it continued.

“For the health and safety of your community, act as if there is a risk of coming into contact with COVID-19 anytime you go in public or meet with friends. We have seen from our past case numbers that Saskatchewan residents know what needs to be done to reduce transmission: wash your hands often, keep gatherings small and with the same group of people, maintain a physical distance of two metres and wear a mask anywhere where you cannot maintain physical distancing. We all have a responsibility to follow these guidelines. If we all do our part to keep ourselves and others safe, we will be able to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan again.”

New positive tests are spread about the province with 24 in the south and one each in the Regina, central and north regions.

Of the 27 cases reported on Friday, 21 are from colonies in the southwest and west central regions. There are currently 21 Hutterite communities with active cases in both southwest and west central regions.

As of July 24, there are 189 total cases ,active and recovered, in the southwest region: 172 of these are on 11 colonies and 17 are in the general community. In west central region, there are 93 total cases both active and recovered,76 are on 10 colonies and 17 are in the general community.

Of the 1,099 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 235 are considered active.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan remains at 16.

The recovered number is now 848, an increase of 10 from yesterday.

There are currently 14 people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

There are 10 individuals receiving inpatient care in the hospital; five in Saskatoon, two in the north and one each in the north, Regina and central regions.

Four people, three in Saskatoon and one in the south, are listed in intensive care.

The total number of cases is 1,099. Of those 347 of the cases are from the far north, 220 are from the south, 218 are from the Saskatoon area, 129 are from the north, 87 are from the central region and 88 are from the Regina area.

As of July 24, 87,988 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Yesterday, an all-time high of 1,604 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 63,850 people tested per million population. The national rate was 98,361 people tested per million population.

Northwest region moves to current reopening Phase

On Friday the province announced that effective immediately, northwest Saskatchewan businesses, services and events can proceed as permitted under the current Phase 4, observing all applicable restrictions and guidance in the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan. A list of critical services and allowable businesses can be found at the government’s website

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.

“Since introducing universal testing, there has been an increase in requests to be tested with the corresponding increase in provincial testing numbers,” the province said.

“The SHA is working to ensure responsive service timing. If you are experiencing worsening symptoms, contact your physician’s office. If you require urgent care, call 911.”