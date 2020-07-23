Shyla signs standard player agreement with Raiders

Uladzislau Shyla is officially a Prince Albert Raider.

The 5’9” 147 lbs Belarusian signed a WHL standard player agreement with the team on Thursday. The Raiders picked Shyla 45th overall at the CHL’s import draft in June.

“We’re excited to have Uladzislau commit to our program,” GM Curtis Hunt said in a media release. “He is a really smart player, a strong skater, (and) plays a responsible 200-ft game. We’re excited to have him come to Prince Albert and start working with our group.”

Shyla hails from Minsk, Belarus. He scored 10 goals and added nine assists in 55 games for the U18 Belarus team in the country’s Extraliga B. He also had an assist in six games at the Belarus Cup.

The Raiders have extended the early bird ticket deadline to Friday, July 31. The WHL plans to return to play by Oct. 2.