Nomination packages available for municipal election

Nomination and candidate information packages are now available for anyone interested in running in the Nov. 9 municipal election.

The package includes information on responsibilities, time commitment, candidate eligibility and key dates for anyone running for mayor, city councillor or trustee positions on the in-City public or separate school boards. All information can be found at www.pavotes.ca.

Nominations open on Sept. 21 and close on Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.

Despite the pandemic, the election is still planned for Nov. 9. Election officials say they are adapting plans for public safety measures that will keep voters safe while at the polls. Plans may still change depending on further directions from the provincial government.