Fry overcomes two-stroke deficit to take Sask. Amateur Women’s crown

Shell Lake’s Brooklin Fry was literally shaking heading into the final round at the Saskatchewan Amateur Women’s Golf Championship on Thursday, but those nervous feelings didn’t show in her play.

Fry shot a 1-over-par 73 on Friday, overcoming a two-stroke deficit to win the 102nd Saskatchewan Amateur Women’s Championship in Warman. She is the first golfer to win both the Saskatchewan junior championship and amateur championship in the same year since Anna Young did it in 2010.

“It feels really awesome,” said Fry, who finished with a seven-over par 223 for the tournament. “That was one of my goals this year. I was aiming to win both of them, and it feels really awesome.”

It was a come-from-behind victory for Fry, who shot a 6-over-par 78 on Tuesday and an even 72 on Wednesday to enter the final round two stokes behind Kathy Ziglo of Saskatoon.

Fry said she always has fun, but competitive, matches with Ziglo, and that inspired her to play her best on the final day.

“I knew I had to bear down, and beating Kathy was something that I really wanted to do, especially since I look up to her and we’re always joking around,” Fry said. “That’s something that I wanted to do. Then, I just had to focus on one shot at a time and do it.”

Ziglo finished in second place after shooting a 9-over-par 81 in the final round, and finished with a 13-over-par 229. Regina’s Autumn Neiszner and Yorkton’s Ella Kozak tied for third with a 17-over-par 233.

With the Saskatchewan Amateur Championship behind her, Fry plans to focus her attention on the Ladies Lobstick Tournament in Waskesiu in August. After that, she’ll be suiting up for the Prince Albert Northern Bears of the Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA Hockey league.

“Just focus on one shot at a time, and don’t worry about my score or anyone else’s,” Fry said when asked what the key was to continuing her run of success into the Lobstick. “Think forward, not backward.”

Fry wasn’t the only local golfer to leave The Legends Golf Club in Warman with a victory on Thursday.

Prince Albert’s Danny Klughart started the day in a three-way tie for fourth in the Saskatchewan Mid-Amateur Championship, but shot a blistering 10-under-par 62 to finish seven strokes ahead of his nearest competitor.

This is the second year in a row Klughart has won the Mid-Am tournament. He also sits tied for first with Saskatoon’s Ty Campbell for the Saskatchewan Amateur Men’s Championship. The final round takes place today at The Legends.