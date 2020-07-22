RCMP charge former Clearwater River Dene First Nation general manager after forensic audit reveals more than $1-million in losses

RCMP have charged the former general manager of the Clearwater River Dene First Nation after a forensic audit revealed more than $1-million in losses to the community.

Jonny Cheecham, 61, has been charged with one count of Fraud over $5,000. He will make his first court appearance in La Loche on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

La Loche RCMP began investigating the case in July 2014 after receiving a tip about potential fraudulent activity that occurred between 2008 and 2011.

The Prince Albert RCMP General Investigation Section aided the La Loche detachment in the investigation, which included numerous interviews in addition to the audit.