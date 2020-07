The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Jeffrey Jacklin is described 5’5″ tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with green eyes and short, brown hair. He was last seen on the 700 block of Seventh Street East.

Anyone with information on Jacklin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.