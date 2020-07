The Prince Albert Police Service is seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Abbalee Falconer.

Falconer is described as 5’2″ tall, weighing 145 pounds, with a shaved head and blue eyes. She has a piercing on her lip and a scar on her eyebrow.

The teen was last seen around Kemp Crescent wearing a burgundy tank top and teal-coloured Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.