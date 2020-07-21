RCMP looking to identify suspects of La Ronge break and enter

La Ronge RCMP are reaching out to the public in hopes of identifying the suspects of a break and enter on Monday.

According to a news release, the break-in occurred shortly after 4 a.m. to a pharmacy located on the 800 block of La Ronge Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, the pharmacy was broken into and ransacked. Someone had stolen a “significant amount” of prescription narcotics from a locked cabinet.

Surveillance footage showed two people involved in the crime, but RCMP did not provide a description of the suspects. Based on the photos provided, one was wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap.

La Ronge RCMP warned people in the community and surrounding areas of the dangers of using illegally purchased narcotics or using the drugs without a doctor’s prescription.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.