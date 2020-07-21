More victims come forward in Île-à-la-Crosse unlawful confinement case

RCMP say additional victims have come forward in response to the arrest of a 42-year-old man allegedly holding a young girl against her will in a cabin near Île-à-la-Crosse.

Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP received the initial report at about 6 p.m. on April 23. After securing the location and safely removing the girl the next day, a man fled from the cabin. When police confronted him, he resisted his arrest.

He was arrested and taken into custody after officers deployed a conducted energy weapon. They seized firearms and drugs they located in the cabin.

Aaron Gardiner of Île-à-la-Crosse was charged with several offences in relation to this incident, including unlawful confinement, assault, proceeds of crime and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

With more victims coming forward, though, Gardiner is facing additional charges spanning multiple incidents. More people coming forward spurred further investigations.

Gardiner’s added charges include four counts of sexual assault, three counts of forcible confinement, uttering threats, assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, use firearm in commission of an offence, obstruction and breach of undertaking.

He’s scheduled to make his next court appearance on August 13 in Meadow Lake.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP at 306-833-6300, the Prince Albert General Investigation Section at 306-765-2105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.