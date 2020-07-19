Five more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Sunday.

New positive cases are predominantly in the central region with four and there is one additional case in Saskatoon.

Of the 943 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 129 are considered active which is one more than Saturday.

Three more cases reported on July 11 as positive have been updated to a negative result and have been removed from the total cases, bringing the total to four cases removed after one was changed yesterday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 15 in the province.

The recovered number has gone up one to 799.

There are now 12 people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19, an increase of four from yesterday.

Nine individuals are receiving inpatient care in the hospital; five in Saskatoon, three in the south and one in the north.

Three people, two in the south and one in Saskatoon, are listed in intensive care.

The total number of cases is 943. Of those 340 of the cases are from the far north, 206 are from the Saskatoon area,123 are from the north, 87 are from the Regina area, 115 are from the south and 72 are from the central region.

There are currently 58 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 943 cases in the province: 183 cases are related to travel, 516 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 165 have no known exposures and 79 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 131 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 325 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 297 are in the 40-59 age range, 162 are in the 60-79 age range and 28 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 52 per cent of the cases being females and 48 per cent being males.

As of July 19, 81,624COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. . There have been 2634 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan over the past two days: 1339 on Saturday; and 1295 on Sunday,this represents the two highest daily testing totals to date.

As of July 16 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 59,544 people tested per million population. The national rate was 92,628 people tested per million population.

The province reminded people that since mid-June there has been an increase in cases in the southwest and west-central parts of Saskatchewan, both on Hutterite colonies and in the broader community.

Public health investigation is ongoing to determine transmission chains and to identify contacts.

“While most of the recent new cases have been in southwest and west-central Saskatchewan, the risk of COVID-19 transmission continues to exist in every part of the province. This is why everyone must continue to take precautions and follow public health measures,” the province’s release said.

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.