An additional six cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Saskatchewan reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday.

New positive tests are spread about the province with three in the south and one each in the north, central and Saskatoon regions.

Of the 941 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 128 are considered active the same number recorded on Friday.

One positive case reported July 11 in the south has been updated to a negative result and removed from the total cases.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 15 in the province.

The recovered number has gone up five to 798.

There are eight people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19, a drop of four from yesterday.

Six individuals are receiving inpatient care in the hospital; five in Saskatoon and one in the north.

Two people, one in the south and one in Saskatoon, are listed in intensive care.

The total number of cases is 941. Of those 340 of the cases are from the far north, 205 are from the Saskatoon area, 123 are from the north, 118 are from the Regina area, 87 are from the south and 68 are from the central region.

There are currently 59 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 941 cases in the province: 183 cases are related to travel, 514 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 160 have no known exposures and 84 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 131 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 323 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 295 are in the 40-59 age range, 164 are in the 60-79 age range and 28 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 52 per cent of the cases being females and 48 per cent being males.

As of July 18, 80,329 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 1,339 over yesterday.

As of July 16 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 58,585 people tested per million population. The national rate was 91,463 people tested per million population

The province reminded people that since mid-June there has been an increase in cases in the southwest and west-central parts of Saskatchewan, both on colonies and in the broader community.

Public health investigation is ongoing to determine transmission chains and to identify contacts.

Health officials are working closely with the Hutterian Safety Council, local Hutterian leaders, and local municipal leaders to increase testing and precautionary measures to protect these communities.

With the increase in cases, there have been reports of discrimination towards some Saskatchewan residents.

“This is unacceptable. Discrimination has no place in Saskatchewan,” the release stated.

“COVID-19 does not discriminate, as we have seen with cases across the province This is why everyone must continue to take precautions and follow public health measures,” it added.

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.