Two injured after collision on Highway 2 north

An 88-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman are in hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries after a motor vehicle collision north of Prince Albert.

In a news release, Parkland Ambulance said paramedics responded to the crash at 3:11 p.m. on Highway 2 north, near the Prince Albert RCMP detachment. Travel was restricted to one lane.

RCMP say a car and an SUV collided. Paramedics transported two people in the car to hospital, while the lone occupant of the SUV was examined and released on scene.

The Buckland Fire Department was also at the scene of the collision.

The RCMP asked drivers to avoid the area.