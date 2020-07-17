An additional 13 cases of COVID-19 reported Friday

After setting a new record for single-day positive COVID-19 tests Thursday with 42 cases Saskatchewan reported an additional 13 cases on Friday.

New positive tests are spread about the province with eight in the central, two in Regina and one positive in each of the south, north and far north.

Of the 936 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 128 are considered active, an increase of 14 from Thursday’s update.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 15 in the province.

The recovered number has changed from 794 yesterday to 793 today. There are two new recoveries, one in the far north and one in the south. However, three cases were removed from recovered status and reactivated. This can happen if public health determines an individual has relapsed or developed additional symptoms.

There are 12 people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

Eleven individuals are receiving inpatient care in the hospital; seven in Saskatoon, two in the south, one in the north and one in the central region.

One person in the south is listed in intensive care.

There are a growing number of COVID-19 positive cases and rising level of transmission within communities and communal living venues in southwest and west-central Saskatchewan.

The total number of cases is 936, of those 340 of the cases are from the far north, 204 are from the Saskatoon area, 122 are from the north, 116 are from the Regina area, 87 are from the south and 67 are from the central region.

There are currently 59 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 936 cases in the province: 182 cases are related to travel, 514 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 155 have no known exposures and 85 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 130 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 323 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 292 are in the 40-59 age range, 163 are in the 60-79 age range and 28 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of July 17, 78,990 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 139 over yesterday.

As of July 15 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 57,786 people tested per million population. The national rate was 90,126 people tested per million population.

Two domestic flights added to watch list



Travel information related to COVID-19, including all flights arriving in Saskatchewan with a confirmed case of COVID-19, is available on the Public Health Agency of Canada website.

Two domestic flights have been added:AC 8629 Toronto-Saskatoon on July 9 and WS605 Toronto-Regina on July 6.

All passengers who have travelled on a domestic flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19, and who have not also travelled on an international flight, are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after their arrival.

All international travellers must self-isolate upon return to Canada.



Re-Open Saskatchewan on competition and game play



While activities resume under the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan the province reminds you that is important to remember specific guidelines are in place for activities, including sports.

Organizers and participants should remember the following: Tournaments and interprovincial competition are not permitted. For sports or activities where participants are unable to adhere to physical distancing, groupings (mini-leagues) should be formed. Mini-leagues can be comprised of multiple teams, but no more than 50 individuals. Mini-leagues must be comprised of individuals within the same neighbourhood, community or local geographical region (e.g. within a rural municipality, town, quadrant of a city or nearest community). Game play can resume between teams in a mini-league and must be limited to teams within the same mini-league. Teams in different mini-leagues should not play each other.



COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.