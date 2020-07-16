Shell lake teen wins second Sask. junior girls’ golf championship

For the second time in three years, Brooklin Fry is the Golf Saskatchewan junior girls’ champion.

Fry, who hails from Shell Lake, about an hour west of Prince Albert, took the crown in the three-round tournament in 2018.

After finishing day one tied for the lead, Fry stormed ahead of the competition, shooting a one-under 71 in the second round and a one-over 73 in round three to win by 10 strokes over the nearest competition. After a rough start to the day with a double-bogey on one, she finished off the par-five 18th with a tap in for birdie to secure the title.

It’s not Fry’s first success with this tournament. She came away with the bantam-level victory last year and took the overall title the year prior in Moon Lake.

In 2018 she earned three other first-place finishes on the Maple Leaf Junior. Last year she also finished fourth at the 101st Saskatchewan amateur women’s championship and sixth at the ladies Lobstick.

So far this year she has a second-place finish at a Maple Leaf Tour event along with this week’s win. Her home course is the Memorial Lake Golf Club in Shell Lake.

Fry isn’t just talented on the greens. She’s also good on skates.

This April she signed with the Prince Albert Northern Bears of the Saskatchewan Female AAA U18 hockey league.

Fry, who plays defence, spent her most recent season with the Prince Albert Lehner Electric Foxes. She posted eight points in 21 games.

On the boy’s side, 2018 champion Josh Nagy blew past the field Thursday with a five-under 67, earning the victory with a final overall score of three-under.

Waskesiu’s Guillarmo Salazar finished in fifth place, while Prince Albert’s TJ Baker came in tenth.

Noah Parent of Prince Albert bounced back after a rough first round, improving his score by nine strokes over the three rounds. He finished in 19th. Follow P.A. golfer Cole Jenkins came in 23rd. Waskesiu’s Josh Meier finished in 30th.

Thursday’s win was Nagy’s second tournament victory this year, after winning a Maple Leaf Tour event in late June.

In addition to overall titles, Golf Saskatchewan splits the winners into their respective age groups. Fry also took the U17 women’s crown, while Ella Korzak of Yorkton took the U15 title.

Alex Swinnerton of Saskatoon won the U17 victory, with Salazar earning second place.

Dane Giesbrecht of Warman was the U13 winner, while Max Regier of Saskatoon came first in the U15s.

No girls contested the U13 title.