Sask. sees 42 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a record single-day increase

The provincial government reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the largest single-day increase in Saskatchewan so far.

According to the province, the jump is linked to a rising level of transmission within communities and communal living venues in the southwest and west-central regions.

In this area, however, is also an increase of cases that haven’t been linked to a source.

Of the 42 new cases on Thursday, 31 are located in the south, six are in the central region, four are in the Saskatoon region and one is in the north.

The new figures bring the provincial total since the beginning of the pandemic to 923, with 114 active cases. A total of 794 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Eleven people with COVID-19 are currently in hospital. Nine people are receiving inpatient care, seven in Saskatoon, one in the South and one in the north, and two people are in intensive care, one in Saskatoon and one in the south.

