Prince Albert golfer sits just outside of top 10 heading into final round at Saskatchewan Junior Boys championship

Prince Albert’s T.J. Baker sits tied for 11th after two rounds at the Saskatchewan Junior Boys Provincial Golf Championships at the Elmwood Golf Club in Swift Current.

Baker shot a four over par 76 in the second round after shooting a six over par 78 on Wednesday.

The other two Prince Albert golfers competing in the tournament also improved their showing on the second day of competition.

Cole Jenkins shot a six over par 78 to move into a tie for 17th place, while Noah Parent shot a seven over par 79 to move into 25th.

Saskatoon’s Josh Nagy leads the 34-player field after shooting a one under par 71.

Shell Lake’s Brooklin Fry leads on the junior girls side after shooting a six over par 71 on Wednesday. She sits seven strokes ahead of second place challengers Autumn Neiszner of Regina and Sarah Grieve of Saskatoon.

The final round for both divisions will be held on Thursday.