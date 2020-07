Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Rimara Smallboy, who was last seen on Wednesday, July 15 at around 12:45 p.m.

She is around 5’4” tall with a slim build and black hair that runs past her waist. She wears either contacts or glasses. Police say her family is concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about Smallboy’s location is asked to call 306-953-4222.