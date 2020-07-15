P.A. police: No formal reports of suspicious white van in social media posts

Prince Albert police are investigating concerns expressed in several social media posts about a suspicious white van.

According to a news release, the police have not received any reports about the incidents circulating on social media. One post claims the driver of a white van followed them from north of La Ronge to Prince Albert, whereas others say a man driving a white van raped and dumped a young girl outside of Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Despite no formal reports of these events, police launched an investigation into the potential suspicious activity.

This included checking a white van parked in an alley in the city. Officers found no evidence of suspicious activity involving the vehicle.

Police also followed up with agency partners to determine the reliability of the information in the mosts, receiving no results.

“The Prince Albert Police Service is interested in hearing from members of the public should they have credible information involving this alleged incident,” read the release.

Residents that spot suspicious or illegal activity are asked to call the police service directly at (306) 953-4222. For emergencies, dial 911.

The police service said its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are not monitored 24/7 and the public shouldn’t use these accounts to report a crime.