City closes main entrance to Little Red River Park over flooding concerns

The main entrance to Little Red River Park has been closed due to rising waters from the Spruce River, the City of Prince Albert announced on Wednesday.

The Water Security Agency (WSA) has removed stop logs on Anglin Lake, which feeds into the Spruce River. Little Red River Park is one of several downstream areas identified as a potential flood area in the very near future.

The park entrance is closed until further notice. The City says it will monitor the situation and re-open the area once the threat has subsided.

Access to Little Red River Park is still available through the upper flats and North Parking Lot.