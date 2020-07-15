City aims to have ice in Art Hauser Centre by Aug. 10

The City of Prince Albert plans to start up the ice plant at the Art Hauser Centre before the end of July, with the goal of hosting hockey camps starting on Aug. 10.

The City did not give a specific start up date in a facilities update sent out on Wednesday, saying only that it would be the week of July 27th.

Ice will be installed at the Kinsmen and Steuart Arenas at a later date.

The City plans to work with user groups to develop schedules when applicable. Anyone seeking to rent ice after Aug. 10 can call 306-953-4848 for more information.

The City also promised more information soon about reopening Frank J. Dunn Pool this fall. Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division owns the pool. The City says they continue to work with the school division about reopening.