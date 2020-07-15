Board of Police Commissioners says it’s receiving inconsistent messages about chief confidence

Board issues response nearly a week after union says a recent online vote showed 71 per cent of police members lack confidence in Bergen

The Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners says it’s receiving inconsistent information from the union representing the city’s police members about their confidence in Chief Jon Bergen.

Last Thursday, the Prince Albert Police Association (PAPA) sent out a media release with the results of an online confidence vote of the chief. PAPA said 71 per cent of members voted that they lack confidence in Bergen.

That was after three meetings, consisting of 30 people each to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

The Board of Police Commissioners, however, says it received a letter from the union last month suggesting otherwise.

According to the board, the letter read: “The Prince Albert Police Association fully supports Chief Bergen and is dedicated to maintaining a respectful and healthy work place. It is, and always will be, the goal of the Prince Albert Police Association, and its members, to work in concert with the Administrative Team in a respectful and professional manner…”

Board Chair Sheryl Kimbley said its members—four appointed community leaders and three city councillors—have full confidence in Bergen. Bergen reports directly to the Board of Police Commissioners.

“Our Board of Police Commissioners is a strong group of community leaders, very engaged and well informed on policing issues relevant to Prince Albert,” said Kimbley in a prepared statement.

“We take that public responsibility very seriously, including our work and assessment of the professional performance of our Chief of Police. We wish to make very clear to the public we represent and serve, and to all concerned, that the Board has great confidence in Chief Bergen and the quality of leadership he provides in a challenging position.”

Mayor Greg Dionne is the vice-chair of the Board of Police Commissioners.

“It is the Chief’s job to implement the Board’s governance decisions, however, I wonder if some police members are aware, as many are, of the high level of advocacy that Chief Bergen brings to the table supporting their interests. He has been a strong supporter before the Board of the women and men he leads,” Dionne said.

Dionne expressed disappointment “with some of what we are seeing right now from certain members.” He also called confidence votes “strategies from the past, long since proven ineffective,” according to the media release.

“We are always open to consider perspectives, of course,” he added. “When the Association leadership issues are resolved, we will all look forward to dealing with any reasonable issue through appropriate channels, respectfully and professionally, and with accurate information.”

PAPA said President Brian Glynn resigned from his position last week for personal reasons.

The Daily Herald has contacted the Prince Albert Police Association for further comments. We will update the story if we receive any.