Wapiti Regional Library reopens libraries Monday

The Wapiti Regional Library announced the reopening of its branches beginning Monday, July 13, 2020.

In the wake of the Provincial Government’s announcement on June 23 that libraries could reopen on June 29 as part of Phase 4.2 of the province’s “Re-Open Saskatchewan” plan, Wapiti has been working to incorporate the government’s guidelines and protocols into the opportunities and limitations of each of our 44 branch libraries according to the release.

“In keeping with their ongoing efforts to ensure the health and safety of library users, but of our staff as well, Wapiti is pleased and excited to announce the reopening of its branch libraries in a three-tiered approach: Wapiti’s largest libraries will be open regular hours to the public with a cap on how many patrons can be inside the library at one time,” the release saud,

“This capacity limit will help library staff manage the social distancing protocols that have become so much a way of life during the COVID-19 pandemic; Wapiti’s medium-sized libraries will reopen on a “by appointment” basis, allowing single patrons into the library for 15 minute visits to browse and check out materialWapiti’s smallest branches, the size of which makes social distancing virtually impossible, will offer curbside service until such time that social distancing protocols have relaxed.”

At this time no programming will be held at Wapiti branch libraries, but the region’s summer programming will continue online.

As Wapiti’s libraries reopen, patrons will be asked to follow strict protocols and regulations to ensure that health and safety guidelines are being followed.

Patrons are encouraged to contact their local library during regular open hours to determine what service will be provided.

Details about the region’s reopening, summer programming, and branch contact information can be found on the Wapiti Regional Library website at www.wapitilibrary.ca