Police continuing to investigate Jordan Ballantyne homicide 2 years later

The Prince Albert Police Service is leaning on the public for new information on the death of Jordan Ballantyne.

Monday marked two years since the then 42-year-old was found deceased in a yard near the Sixth Avenue East and 20th Street intersection. Police and EMS responded to the call at about 9:07 p.m. on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Ballantyne’s death has been deemed a homicide, and the Prince Albert Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the case.

“Police are asking anyone who has contacted the service in the past with information to once again call in as follow up with previous tipsters can often lead to new information valuable to the investigation,” read a news release.

The service thanked people who have previously come forward with tips.

Anyone who may have information about Ballantyne’s death is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Below is surveillance footage provided by police showing what Ballantyne was wearing prior to his death.