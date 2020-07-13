Black bear enters Stanley Mission home

One resident transported to medical clinic after sustaining injuries trying to escape the building

Stanley Mission residents had an unwanted guest show up at their home on Sunday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., RCMP received a call that a black bear had entered a residence on the 1700 block of Settee Street.

According to a news release, the bear accessed the home after it pushed out a portable air conditioning machine.

One person in the home was transported to a medical clinic with injuries from trying to escape the building.

Officers attended the scene and located the suspected bear a few hundred metres in the bush behind the home. It ran further away from the town as they cautiously approached.

Ministry of Environment conservation officers have set up a trap where the bear was last seen.

The RCMP and the ministry reminded residents to contact police or conservation officers if they spot bear activity in or around a town. The release said it’s also important to be mindful of properly storing food or garbage, which can attract bears.

At this time, it’s not apparent what drew the bear into the home.