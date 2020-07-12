PA police searching for missing Manitoba man

Prince Albert police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 61-year-old man visiting Prince Albert from Brochet, Man.

Benoit Merasty was last seen travelling on foot towards the 1000 block of Fourth Street East after leaving a residence in the 1500 block of McIntosh Drive. Merasty was wearing denim jeans, a light blue denim shirt, and sneakers. He may also have been wearing a ball cap.

Merasty is 5’8” tall, with brown eyes and short, greying hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-306-953-4222.