Two new cases of COVID-19 in central region Friday

The province announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with both of them coming from in the central region.

The new cases are not in the region of concern for the province, which is the north region that includes Prince Albert.

Of the 815 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 43 are considered active, a decrease of five from Thursday’s update. The recovered number is now 757 an increase of seven from the previous update.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 15 in the province.

There are four people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

Three individuals are receiving inpatient care in the hospital; two in the north and one in the Saskatoon.

There is one person listed in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases is 815, of those 339 of the cases are from the far north, 192 are from the Saskatoon area, 120 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area,68 are from the south and 16 are from the central region.

There are currently 55 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 815 cases in the province: 168 cases are related to travel, 485 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 115 have no known exposures and 47 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 118 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 285 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 255 are in the 40-59 age range, 136 are in the 60-79 age range and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of July 10, 72,560 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 803 from Thursday.

As of July 8, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 53,513 people tested per million population. The national rate was 82,422 people tested per million population.

SHA urges residents to be vigilant as COVID-19 cases increase

In light of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the province, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is urging Saskatchewan residents to be more vigilant when it comes to following public health measures and personal safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This past week, public service announcements have been issued in the Saskatoon, Lloydminster, Prince Albert and southwest areas of the province.

“We are seeing more positive cases of COVID-19 popping up around the province, reminding us that COVID-19 is everywhere and has no boundaries,” Dr. David Torr, Public Health Incident Command Centre Co-lead for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said.

“Across Saskatchewan, we need to be more vigilant when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus.”

Safety precautions to prevent COVID-19 include physical distancing to maintain two metres of separation, implementing proper hygiene practices and complying with provincial health orders, including limiting the size of outdoor gatherings. Anyone with symptoms should protect themselves and others, especially the vulnerable, by staying home, self-isolating and getting tested for COVID-19.

The SHA is encouraging all provincial residents to seek testing if you are experiencing symptoms and is reminding everyone that testing is available for anyone who currently works outside the home and is being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers and individuals who are immunocompromised.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811, a nurse practitioner or a family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19.