North Battleford homicide suspect arrested in Alberta

A man accused of a North Battleford murder back in May has been arrested in Alberta.

Strathcona County, Alta. RCMP arrested Michael Jordan White, 32, without incident on Wednesday. White was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in the death of Todd Stone.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on May 12, EMS notified Battlefords RCMP of a man with significant head injuries. Todd Stone, 38, was transported to a Saskatoon hospital where he died the next day.

Officers from the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit North travelled to Sherwood Park, Alta. to transport White to North Battleford where he was remanded in custody. He was scheduled to appear in provincial court on Thursday.