Hoback also at Pearson with Scheer; will wear mask going forward

When Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister were seen on camera without a mask in Pearson Airport in Toronto on Tuesday among the men in the background appeared someone resembling Prince Albert Member of Parliament Randy Hoback.

Both Scheer and Pallister have faced criticism for not wearing a mask as is the policy at the airport. The Daily Herald has confirmed that it was Hoback.

According to a statement from his office, Hoback wasn’t aware that a mask was mandatory in the airport. They explained that he is now aware and it won’t happen again.

Both Scheer and Pallister already addressed the issue earlier in the week.