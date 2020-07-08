Two additional cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday

The province announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, one in the north and one in Saskatoon.

The two additional cases bring the total to 808.

There have been no additional deaths reported.

Of the 808 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 47 are considered active, a decrease of seven from Tuesday’s update. The recovered number has gone up an additional nine to 746 from Tuesday.

There are now three people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19, a decrease of one from Tuesday.

Three individuals are receiving inpatient care in the hospital; two in the north and one in Saskatoon, there are still no people in intensive care.

The total number of cases is 808, of those 338 of the cases are from the far north, 191 are from the Saskatoon area, 120 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 66 are from the south and 13 are from the central region.

There are currently 55 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 806 cases in the province: 168 cases are related to travel, 483 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 113 have no known exposures and 434 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 117 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 284 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 253 are in the 40-59 age range, 133 are in the 60-79 age range and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of July 8, 70,875 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 985 from Tuesday.

As of July 6 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 70,875 people tested per million population. The national rate was 80,347 people tested per million population.