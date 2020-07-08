Prince Albert man charged with possessing child pornography

A 32-year-old Prince Albert man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

According to a press release from the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, the charge stems from an investigation that began on March 11, 2020. ICE is made up of investigators from the RCMP and Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon police services. Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse or exploitation of children on the internet.

On July 7 at about 7 a.m., members of the ICE unit conducted a search warrant at a Prince Albert residence. Officers seized several electronic devices and “confirmed the presence of images and videos that meet the definition of child pornography,” the unit said in a press release.

The investigation involved the possession of child pornography from an online storage software program based out of the US.

Nicki Daniels is facing one charge of possession of child pornography. He was released from custody and is next due in court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11.