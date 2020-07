The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance locating Mason Dorion.

Dorion, 19, was last seen wearing a black hoodie. He is about 6-foot-2 and weighs 170 lbs.

He has short black hair and a scar on the back of his neck, as well as his left hand.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dorion is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 953-4222