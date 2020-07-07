Lashburn man, 18, found deceased after river swept him away on a tube

An 18-year-old man who was swept away down Battle River has been found deceased.

At 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Maidstone RCMP were dispatched for a report of a missing tuber. The man, who’s from Lashburn, was separated from his friends when a storm rolled in.

His body was located after two days and one night of searching.

Maidstone RCMP, Lloydminster Search & Rescue, Maidstone Fire, Cutknife RCMP, Turtleford RCMP, F Division RCMP Search and Rescue, RCMP Under water recovery team, RCMP Air support & Midwest Victim Services all took part in the recovery.

Hundreds of local residents also assisted providing a plane, canoes, kayaks, horses, quads, side by sides, boats and search teams, said a news release.

“The community support during this tragic incident was tremendous,” it read.

The RCMP reminded the public to be cautious around open water, which includes wearing a life jacket or personal flotation device.